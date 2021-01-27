Eukles Asset Management Sells 148 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,064,153.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

JAZZ stock opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

