Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.81.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

