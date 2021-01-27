Eukles Asset Management Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eukles Asset Management owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,960,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,369,000 after buying an additional 1,871,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,101,000 after buying an additional 870,798 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,406,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 522,288 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 516,704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.44.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.