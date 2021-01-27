Eukles Asset Management Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $1,583,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $788,231. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

