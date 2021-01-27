Eukles Asset Management Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

