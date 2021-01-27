Eukles Asset Management Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.