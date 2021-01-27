Eukles Asset Management Buys 50 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $723.64 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

