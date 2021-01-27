ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Trading Up 0.5%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:HDLB)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 21,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 23,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

