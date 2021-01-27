ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $82,087.24 and $49.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

ETHplode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

