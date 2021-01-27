Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $613.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETH. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

