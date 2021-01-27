Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $291.72

Shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $291.72 and traded as low as $287.00. Essentra plc (ESNT.L) shares last traded at $287.00, with a volume of 236,251 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £865.83 million and a PE ratio of 54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 291.72.

In related news, insider Ralf K. Wunderlich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Essentra plc (ESNT.L) Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

