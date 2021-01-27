Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:ERGO opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,034.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 792.10. The stock has a market cap of £535.91 million and a P/E ratio of 88.00. Ergomed plc has a 52-week low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.07).
Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Company Profile
