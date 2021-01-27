Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:ERGO opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,034.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 792.10. The stock has a market cap of £535.91 million and a P/E ratio of 88.00. Ergomed plc has a 52-week low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

Get Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) alerts:

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Company Profile

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.