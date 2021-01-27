ERC20 Hits 1-Day Volume of $42,489.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $42,489.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

