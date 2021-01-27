Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $43.63 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

