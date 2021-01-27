Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Perion Network Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perion Network in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $419.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $151,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.