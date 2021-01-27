Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

