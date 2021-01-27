Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moderna, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

Shares of MRNA opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $755,104.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares in the company, valued at $451,440,416.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,667 shares of company stock worth $56,254,830. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Moderna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,951 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.