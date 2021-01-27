Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citizens & Northern Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Citizens & Northern in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CZNC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $320.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,351 shares of company stock valued at $58,857 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

