Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $86.00 on Monday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

