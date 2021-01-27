Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQB. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$112.63.

TSE:EQB opened at C$107.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.18. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The company had revenue of C$180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 14.1100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total value of C$66,876.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,195.98. Insiders have sold a total of 20,795 shares of company stock worth $2,007,394 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

