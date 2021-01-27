Epstein & White Financial LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

