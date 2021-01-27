Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 55,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,002. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.