Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Price Up 7%

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 2,293,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,525,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Enveric Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.42% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Jay Pharma Inc develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.