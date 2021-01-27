Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.3% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

EPD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. 132,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.