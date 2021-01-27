Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.84. The company had a trading volume of 550,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2,243.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,104 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Entegris by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

