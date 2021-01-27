Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

