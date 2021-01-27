Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 7.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.22 and last traded at $187.34. Approximately 4,932,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,631,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.73.
ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45.
In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
