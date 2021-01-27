Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 7.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.22 and last traded at $187.34. Approximately 4,932,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,631,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.73.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

