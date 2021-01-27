ENI (NYSE:E) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on E. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. 19,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,012. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $29.57.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in ENI by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ENI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

