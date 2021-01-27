Enerplus Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0078 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE ERF opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

