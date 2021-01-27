Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERF. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.05.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The company has a market cap of C$923.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$7.23.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -2.32%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

