Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Issues Earnings Results

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.