Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 61,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.