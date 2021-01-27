eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 1,851,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $189 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of eMagin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

