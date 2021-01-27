Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $676.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EFC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

