Ellaism 1-Day Volume Reaches $157.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $198,583.53 and approximately $157.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.14 or 0.04100093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022678 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,197,603 coins and its circulating supply is 41,146,272 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

