Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

