Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,879 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 43.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $212.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.64. The company has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.