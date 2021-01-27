Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.54

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 4426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

