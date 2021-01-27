Electrum Dark Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,693.55 and $89.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00084800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 160.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.00897131 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000989 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00016489 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000226 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark is a token. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

