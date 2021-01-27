Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.53. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $181,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Insiders have sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $4,749,004 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after buying an additional 238,082 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

