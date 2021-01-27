Electra (ECA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $458.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $419,291.77 and approximately $458.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,604,133,631 coins and its circulating supply is 28,736,977,078 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

