Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESLT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,256,000 after buying an additional 61,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

