Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ekso Bionics.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EKSO stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.