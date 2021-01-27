Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stock Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Quantum accounts for about 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Quantum were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

