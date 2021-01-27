Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $265.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

