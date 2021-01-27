Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 460,000 Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Red Lion Hotels were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels stock remained flat at $$3.42 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,611. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $87.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

