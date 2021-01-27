Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.09. 19,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,208. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.34 and a 200 day moving average of $186.44.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

