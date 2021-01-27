Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 36,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 134,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

