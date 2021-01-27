Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 3,500 Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

GFED has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 1,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.44.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

