Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 428.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 107.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 331,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

